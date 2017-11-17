Luongo stops 35 shots in Panthers' 2-0 win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Roberto Luongo likes playing in San Jose. After making 35 saves for his 74th career shutout, he has even more reason to enjoy it.

Luongo was rock solid as the Florida Panthers blanked the Sharks 2-0 Thursday night on goals by Colton Sceviour and Nick Bjugstad.

"The first 40 minutes was probably some of the best hockey we've played, system-wise," Luongo said. "No matter what the situation was in the game, we didn't deviate from our system. Even though we had the lead, we still kept playing the right way. We didn't sit back and try to protect."

Florida coach Bob Boughner won in his return to San Jose. He served as an assistant coach for the Sharks the last two years.

"The two points are the most important thing to me," Boughner said. "We talked this morning about how important this place was to me and the connections I had and how first-class this organization was in taking care of me and giving me a chance. But the two points are the most important."

Luongo earned his first shutout of the season and first in 32 games against San Jose.

"That guy never ceases to amaze," Boughner said. "He kept his composure, especially in the scrambles. He wasn't over-moving. He was real square every time."

Martin Jones was nearly as good for the Sharks. He stopped 26 shots, but that wasn't enough to keep the Panthers from winning for the seventh time in their last eight trips to San Jose.

Sharks defenceman Tim Heed had a goal disallowed on a coach's challenge a little less than five minutes into the second period. Replays showed he came into contact with the puck just behind the blue line, making the play offside.

San Jose had another goal overturned after a replay review. Brent Burns took a hard shot that Luongo nearly caught but couldn't handle and it bounced along his pads. Marc-Edouard Vlasic was one of three Sharks trying to poke at the puck and he used his stick to push both the puck and Luongo's pad into the net.