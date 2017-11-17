Sloppy Titans miss out on primetime chances against Steelers

"We can't win games if we make that many mistakes against a great team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially at a big atmosphere like Heinz Field," Byard said. "I feel like we made some plays, don't get me wrong. But we just didn't make enough."

The Titans' defence held firm through one half until Pittsburgh broke it open in the second half and scored points on its first four possessions.

Two Mariota interceptions in the first half were returned deep into Titans' territory. But the Steelers, 31st in red zone touchdown percentage entering the game, only came away with six points and a nine-point halftime lead.

Roethlisberger was an efficient 4 of 5 for 71 yards and a touchdown on the Steelers' first drive, but he was held in check the rest of the half, completing just 6 of 17 passes for 43 yards.

That changed in the second half.

Roethlisberger opened the second half 17 of 20 for 165 yards and three touchdowns, as he orchestrated four second-half scoring drives and turned a two-point lead early in the third quarter into a blowout.

The Titans enjoyed a promising start to the second half, when Mariota connected with Matthews for the long touchdown.

It all went downhill from there thanks to a breakout effort from Roethlisberger and the Steelers' offence. Walker's end-zone drop and two more Mariota interceptions in the second half didn't help the comeback effort.

"It's a disappointing loss," Mularkey said. "We made too many critical mistakes against a really good football team and it caught up to us in the second half. We had opportunities to make it more of a game and we failed to do so."

By Dan Scifo, The Associated Press