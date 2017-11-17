Back to basics for No. 9 Irish in home finale against Navy

Niumatalolo is wary.

"Notre Dame is Notre Dame," he said. "This is going to be a tough game for us. It always is."

KEEP AWAY

In addition to its ability to control the clock by running the football, Navy doesn't hurt itself with penalties — it has committed just 40 in nine games. Plus, it has an ability to keep drives alive (the Midshipmen convert 47.6 per cent of the time). Navy ran for 559 yards against SMU and did not complete a pass, a first for an American Athletic Conference team.

TAKEAWAYS

Despite surrendering the football four times (three interceptions, one fumble) at Miami and not gaining a turnover itself for the first time this season, Notre Dame still is plus-8 in turnovers (19 for, 11 against) for a turnover margin of 0.80, 15th best in the country. Notre Dame has outscored its foes 108-34 after takeaways.

RUNS AWAY

Notre Dame's Josh Adams, with 1,231 rushing yards but just 62 total against Wake Forest and Miami, has seven carries of at least 60 yards or more this season, which leads the nation. Included among them are TD runs of 84 yards (vs. USC), 77 (N.C. State) and 73 twice (North Carolina and Miami, Ohio). But the Irish are eager to see Adams regain his early-season form.

BOWLS AWAY - AND HOME

After finishing last season 4-8 and staying home for the holidays, Notre Dame has a chance to finish 10-2 with victories against Navy and Stanford. Though their chances are slim for a playoff semifinal bowl (Rose or Sugar), the Irish could receive a berth in the Orange or Cotton. Navy, which is bowl eligible for the sixth straight season and 14th in the last 15, is likely to be home for the holidays in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28.

THE ULTIMATE LIFE PRESERVER

Notre Dame won 43 consecutive games against Navy from 1964-2006. The schools, however, refused to end the series because during World War II, a time of declining enrolment at Notre Dame, Navy established a college training program in South Bend to keep Notre Dame operating. Navy's 46-44 triple-overtime victory in 2007 that ended the streak came in the same Notre Dame Stadium that Navy helped dedicate on Oct. 11, 1930.

___

More college football coverage at http://collegefootball.ap.org and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

By John Fineran, The Associated Press