Iowa looks to bounce back in home finale vs. Purdue

IOWA CITY, Iowa — In the past two weeks, Iowa had one of the best wins in school history and one of its more humbling losses under coach Kirk Ferentz.

The Hawkeyes will look to get back to what worked so well against Ohio State — and avoid doing what didn't at Wisconsin — in Saturday's home finale against Purdue.

Iowa (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) saw its run in the Top 25 last just a week following a 38-14 loss to the Badgers in which it gained just 66 yards, its fewest in 19 seasons under Ferentz. That dismal performance came just a week after the Hawkeyes scored 55 points in a rout of the Buckeyes that likely knocked their East Division rivals out of the playoff hunt.

"We certainly showed really good potential in all three phases a couple weeks ago in Kinnick (Stadium), and then it wasn't quite the same this past Saturday," Ferentz said. "The big thing we need to do is get over the tape, look through that, see what adjustments we can make, what kind of improvement we can make."