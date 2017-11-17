Halifax CFL franchise 'exciting,' mayor says

The CFL awarded a conditional franchise to Halifax in 1982 — it was named the Atlantic Schooners — but financing for a stadium never came about. The league played regular-season games in Moncton, N.B., in 2010, 2011 and '13.

In 2014, city staff presented Halifax council's committee of the whole with several potential large-scale capital projects for the municipality, such as a performing arts centre, multi-pad arenas and a stadium.

The presentation noted a desire for a multi-use stadium in Halifax, and that the city is "now large enough to support a stadium."

Municipal staff pegged the cost of a stadium at $60 million, and noted the need to cost-share with the private sector and other levels of government.

Halifax council later discussed Shannon Park, an abandoned military enclave on the Dartmouth side of Halifax harbour, as a site for a potential stadium.

Around that time, Savage toured Ottawa's redeveloped Lansdowne Park, which includes a 24,000-seat sporting arena, TD Place Stadium.

The redesign of the park at the southern edge of the Glebe neighbourhood, which included retail space, condominiums, and a children's play structure along with the stadium, was critical to securing the Ottawa Redblacks franchise.

The public-private partnership was a model Savage called "attractive" at the time.

In 2015, however, council shelved the idea of a stadium, instead opting to focus on parks, recreation facilities and affordable housing.

The population of Halifax was about 403,000 in 2016, according to Statistics Canada. By comparison, Regina — home of the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders — had a population of around 214,000 in 2016.

Earlier this year, the city came closer to capturing a new FIFA-sanctioned professional soccer franchise after city councillors unanimously signed off on a pop-up stadium at a downtown municipal sports field.

Sports Entertainment Atlantic pitched the temporary soccer facility in a bid to earn a team in the Canadian Premier League. The team’s home field would be at the Wanderers Grounds, a four-hectare natural turf sports field on the Halifax Commons.

By Aly Thomson and Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press