Halifax CFL franchise 'exciting:' mayor

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says bringing a Canadian Football League franchise to the city is an "exciting opportunity," but the municipality will not be leading the charge.

The CFL confirmed Thursday it has had talks with a group looking to secure an expansion franchise for Halifax.

Savage says there has been a long-standing interest in the city for a football franchise and a stadium — Halifax currently does not have one suitable for a CFL team.

But he says a stadium is not a capital priority for the municipality, and any proposals would need to be led by the private sector.