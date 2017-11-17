Johnny Sauter signs extension before racing for truck title

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Johnny Sauter signed a contract extension with GMS Racing the same day he was set to defend his NASCAR Truck Series championship.

The 39-year-old Sauter will race for the championship Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Sauter, Matt Crafton, Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric are vying for the title on the 1 1/2-mile track.

Sauter says "to be able to compete at this level, where you know you could win any given weekend, is incredible and I'm excited to be able to continue with the No. 21 team next year."

Sauter joined GMS last year, won three races and the championship.