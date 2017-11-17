Mentally tough Brown a bargain for Leafs

TORONTO — When he arrived at the Maple Leafs' practice facility on Wednesday morning, Connor Brown saw he'd been bumped down the depth chart to the team's fourth line.

That sort of demotion could leave a player feeling a bit sick to his stomach. But in Brown's case, his coach has elected to take all of the blame.

"I said to him today, 'did you check out the lineup?' He said. 'Yeah.' So I said, 'you're getting screwed again,' and he just laughed," Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "He knows he ain't going to be there for long. That's for warmup. You’ve got to put him somewhere."

Following a rookie season in which he recorded 20 goals while suiting up in all 82 regular season games, Brown is well on pace to shatter that number. He has seven goals through the first 20 games of the season despite starting the 2017-18 campaign on the team's fourth line, where even-strength minutes are scarce.

"You just can't overthink it with whatever line your on," Brown said. "I think for me, I understand that me switching lines isn't necessarily about how I'm playing every night. You just have to stick with what you bring."

The Leafs forward group remains relatively unchanged from last season. Toronto signed veteran forward Patrick Marleau to a three-year $18.75-million contract on July 2, creating an influx of talent of players up front.

As a result, Brown opened the season on the fourth line for the team's first five regular-season games before he was moved up in favour of fellow sophomore Mitch Marner, who struggled with the defensive element of his game.

But with Auston Matthews' impending return to the lineup after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury, and Marner's recent offensive improvement (one goal, six assists in his last six games), Brown is equipped with the proper mindset and versatility to handle a possible return to the bottom of the lineup

"The thing about it, is he’s mentally tough enough that it doesn't even bother him," Babcock said.

Brown's rise to the NHL ranks is your typical underdog story. Deemed small at the bantam level at five-foot-six and 129 pounds, the Erie Otters selected Brown in the 13th round of the 2010 Ontario Hockey League draft.