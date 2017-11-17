No. 6 Auburn tries to avoid letdown against ULM

"It starts with their offensive and defensive lines," Viator said. "They're fabulous. Really top-notch players on their offensive line, and their defensive line has been dominant all year long."

Here are some other things to watch when Auburn hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday:

NOT LOOKNG AHEAD: Excessive celebration of the Georgia win isn't the only potential distraction for Auburn. The Tigers also are trying to avoid thinking about the Iron Bowl. "You have to be mentally focused ... because everybody's talking Iron Bowl, Iron Bowl," Tigers receiver Ryan Davis said. "Really, the Iron Bowl doesn't matter if you don't win this game. We have to win this game, and the Iron Bowl will take care of itself next week."

KERRYON'S CARRIES: Auburn tailback Kerryon Johnson could probably use a light day of work, if circumstances allow it. Johnson has averaged 27 carries over the last six games, including a 32-run, 167-yard performance against Georgia. With Kamryn Pettway sidelined by a shoulder injury, that could leave more carries for Kam Martin, Malik Miller and freshman Devan Barrett.

NUMBERS GAME: Auburn ranks among the SEC's top four teams in scoring, total, rushing and passing offence. ULM's defence has struggled, giving up a Sun Belt-worst 505.3 yards per game and ranking 10th in allowing 37.9 points on average.

ALL-PURPOSE THREAT: Warhawks freshman Marcus Green leads the Sun Belt in all-purpose yards, averaging 155.9 yards per game. He has returned three kicks for touchdowns and kickoff coverage has been an issue for Auburn. Green also has returned punts and has 517 receiving yards.

AUBURN'S BLOCKERS: Guard Mike Horton (left ankle) and tackle Darius James (leg) have been nursing injuries lately. Marquel Harrell started two of the past three games at left guard. Malzahn said Auburn coaches will "see where that goes later in the week" on whether Horton and/or James will play.

By John Zenor, The Associated Press