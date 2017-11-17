Enever to make Wallabies debut after Coleman pulls out

LONDON — Blake Enever will make his debut for Australia in the rugby test against England on Saturday after fellow lock Adam Coleman failed a fitness test on a thumb injury.

Coleman's involvement in training was limited this week after he was injured in the Wallabies' 29-21 win over Wales last weekend. He was withdrawn from the team on Friday before Australia's captain's run at Twickenham.

The most obvious understudy for Coleman, Lukhan Tui, is sidelined by a hamstring injury and Enever has leapfrogged Matt Philip to get into the side.

With No. 8 Lopeti Timani retained on the bench, winger Henry Speight has dropped out of the matchday 23.