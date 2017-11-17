No. 13 Penn State leans on seniors in successful run

Smith will join linebacker Jason Cabinda and safety Marcus Allen in their final games at home. Both Allen and Cabinda help give Penn State's defence an edge as four-year starters.

"Everybody bought into coach Franklin's method and what he wanted to do with Penn State," Allen said. "And as time went along, guys just started to believe in his system and started clicking."

LEE STILL QUESTIONABLE

Nebraska coach Mike Riley said Thursday that quarterback Lee, who was in concussion protocol all week, could be cleared if he takes part in the walk through on Friday.

"How we do that, we have not yet decided what that means about playing time," Riley said.

Redshirt freshman Patrick O'Brien would make his first career start if Lee isn't cleared.

TALENTED DUO

Even if Lee can't play, the Cornhuskers have two key cogs available on offence. Wide receivers JD Spielman and Stanley Morgan Jr. have helped Nebraska average 322 yards through the air in the last three games. They need 66 and 73 yards, respectively, to give Nebraska its first pair of 800-yard receivers in a season.

IS THIS GOODBYE?

Barkley will have another year of eligibility remaining, but he'll also have NFL general managers plenty eager to draft him in the spring.

Barkley knows he'll have a decision. This summer, he said he'd make it with his family and coaches after the season. He wasn't available to the media this week.

If Barkley doesn't think about this as possibly his last game at Beaver Stadium, Penn State fans will. Barkley has scored 11 of his 16 touchdowns at home this season.

BAD WEATHER

Both teams have prepared to play in wet conditions at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Nearly a quarter inch of rain was forecasted to fall on Happy Valley, with rain starting in the morning into the afternoon.

By Travis Johnson, The Associated Press