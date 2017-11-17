Georgia seek rugby credibility at Wales' expense in Cardiff

"I would like two matches against tier one nations each year. How do you gauge how you are improving? We are a different side from even the 2015 World Cup, how we train and prepare."

The problem for Georgia is that even after making the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 2015, and beating the likes of Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, and Canada twice since then, the Lelos still have not beaten a tier one team. Ever.

Which makes their maiden test with Wales on Saturday in Cardiff a potentially defining moment in their history.

A win would give their cause some credibility.

Italy and Argentina had it when they were beating tier one teams regularly before they were invited into the Five Nations and Tri-Nations.

Wales has given Georgia a chance by selecting a virtual B side, to rest the first-choice players for when the All Blacks visit next week.

"Tier two nations have performed reasonably well here (in Cardiff)," Haig says, "and I have said to our guys, 'Why not us?'

"We respect the opposition - Wales have a huge rugby history - but the Kiwi in me says they have two arms and two legs like us and if you put people under pressure, things happen."

By The Associated Press