Georgia Tech looks to become bowl eligible with win at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Georgia Tech can clinch a bowl berth by beating Duke. The Blue Devils' post-season chances are a lot more complicated than that.

The chase for bowl eligibility for both teams is the main subplot when the Yellow Jackets visit Duke on Saturday.

For Georgia Tech (5-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), it's simple — a victory over the Blue Devils gets the Yellow Jackets to the six-win mark.

"You have a chance to get bowl-eligible," coach Paul Johnson said. "You have a chance to have a winning season. And if you like to play football, you should like to play. ... Especially trying to get to six wins is a big deal. It's not where the goals were set to begin with, but that's where they are now."

Duke (4-6, 1-5) is in a less stable position. The Blue Devils possibly could play in the post-season with only five wins because of an NCAA rule that allows teams with 5-7 records and high APR scores to earn berths if there aren't enough six-win teams to fill all the bowls.

They can remove the uncertainty by winning their final two games. Duke wraps up the season at Wake Forest next week.

"It's a time when all of us are being tested," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. "I don't think anyone can call themselves happy, but it doesn't have to affect the intensity, the focus of the work we're putting in. ... The only way to get to six (wins) is to get to five. What that means is, you live in the present moment."

Nothing's come easy for the Blue Devils during a six-game losing streak that followed a 4-0 start. Duke is allowing more than 100 total yards per game in its losses than in the four wins, and is averaging nearly 200 fewer total yards per game during the losing streak.

Now comes a visit from a Georgia Tech team that's always a tough matchup for the Blue Devils, and is coming off a 28-22 upset of Virginia Tech that has the Yellow Jackets a half-game ahead of the Hokies and Virginia in second place in the Coastal Division.

___