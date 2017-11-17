Aaron Hernandez house sells to real estate investor for $1M

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Aaron Hernandez's home has been sold for $1 million, about $300,000 lower than the asking price.

The Boston Herald reports that the 7,100-square-foot mansion in North Attleborough was sold to 23-year-old real estate investor Arif Khan.

Hernandez, the former New England Patriots player, was serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd when he hanged himself in prison in April days after his acquittal in a double slaying.

Khan says the home is in pretty bad shape and needs about $150,000 in renovations. He says he does not get a creepy vibe in the house.