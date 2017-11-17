South Carolina beats UTEP 80-56 in Puerto Rico Tip-Off

South Carolina: The Gamecocks responded with a fast start in an early game — it tipped off at 10:30 a.m. — and never trailed. At one point midway through the first half, they made more shots (11) than the Miners attempted (10). And they shared the basketball, finishing with 14 assists on 17 baskets before halftime to turn it into a romp.

UTEP: The Miners have had a rough first two days in Conway, which is hosting the Tip-Off due to hurricane damage in Puerto Rico. First they blew a nine-point lead in the final 3:23 to lose on a final-seconds three-point play to Boise State on Thursday. Then they had no response at all for South Carolina's edge.

"No, we need to practice," Floyd said of Saturday's off day at the tournament. "I don't think I could rest real good without a practice."

FRAZIER'S INJURY

UTEP lost leading scorer and rebounder Keith Frazier to a first-half injury when he stepped on Martin's foot as he backpedaled after launching a 3-pointer near the South Carolina bench. Frazier hit the floor grabbing his right ankle with 2:25 left, with Martin leaning over to tend to him along with medical staff.

"I feel like crap about it," Martin said. "I wasn't on the court. But I was kind of straddling the line. And he landed on my foot. I hope it's not a bad sprain. ... My heart goes out. That's the first time that's ever happened to me in 34 years on the sideline."

Frazier, who is averaging 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, was able to walk off the court and sat on the bench during the second half. Floyd said he didn't know about the severity of the injury.

"Frank didn't do it on purpose," Floyd said. "Lord knows, I'm out there on the floor a hell of a lot more than Frank. But it was just one of those things that happened in a ballgame. And I'm sure he'll be OK. And it certainly didn't have anything to do with us losing the basketball game."

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks will play the Appalachian State-Western Michigan winner in Sunday's fifth-place game.

UTEP: The Miners will play the Appalachian State-Western Michigan loser in Sunday's seventh-place game.

