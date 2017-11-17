UNC hosts Western Carolina looking for 2nd straight win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Now that North Carolina's long losing streak is history, it wants to end a tough season on a roll in the opposite direction.

The Tar Heels play host to Western Carolina on Saturday hoping to string consecutive wins together for the first time in more than a year.

North Carolina (2-8) is a heavy favourite against the Catamounts (7-4) of the FCS to win its second straight game — something the Tar Heels haven't done since they beat Miami, Virginia and Georgia Tech in October and November 2016.

The Tar Heels have lost six in a row during an injury-riddled season before upsetting Pittsburgh 34-31 last week behind a breakout performance from receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams.

"The win was more important for our team than anybody," coach Larry Fedora said. "Those are the guys that are putting in the work each and every day. . They're the ones doing it, and that's who it was for. . For them to see that if they kept doing the things that they were doing, that they could have success."

The unquestioned brightest spot in a rough season, Ratliff-Williams became the third FBS player in more than two decades to account for touchdowns passing, receiving and on a kickoff return in the same game.

Fedora says Ratliff-Williams is "not searching around for something, he hits it full-speed" when returning kicks, and that he originally brought him to campus as a quarterback before moving him to receiver.

"He's too productive to move him back," Fedora added.

Some other things to know about the Western Carolina-UNC game: