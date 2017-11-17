US star Erin Hamlin nears the end of her long luge journey

Erin Hamlin is looking forward to normalcy. She is getting married next summer in her hometown. She is thinking about career moves. She is trying to figure out the rest of her life.

It is probably her last luge season. It is definitely her last Olympic season.

As such, it would be easy to fall into the trap of saying that winning a gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games in February would be the only thing that makes this season a success. It's important, sure, but Hamlin is entering her 13th year of World Cup racing with a much broader view and insisting that she's going to enjoy whatever time she has left on her sled.

"I'm not going to hyperfocus myself on one result or bust," Hamlin said. "Very likely, it's going to be my last time in a lot of places, sliding on a lot of tracks. So I think more so, it's going to be a lot of soaking it all in."

That process starts Saturday, when the World Cup season opens in Igls, Austria. Hamlin, who turns 31 on Sunday, is coming off the finest year of her career — she won a gold medal and two silvers at the world championships for the biggest haul ever by an American luge athlete, got two World Cup wins and finished fourth in the overall world rankings.

She might be going out, and there's a chance she can go out on top.

"We're working hard to convince her to stay," her longtime USA Luge teammate Emily Sweeney said.

Sweeney knows that's probably futile. Sliders always tend to cycle out after an Olympics, no matter if it's bobsled, skeleton or luge, and the Americans will see plenty of veterans take their last rides this winter. A few U.S. sliders have already retired this fall, in part because they weren't going to have a shot at an Olympic berth.

For her part, Hamlin hasn't officially said this is the end.

"There's never really as concrete of a plan as you hope there would be, because you never know what can happen," Hamlin said. "But at the moment, what I'm excited to do is see what other opportunities are there and what other adventures await."