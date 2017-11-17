Flamborough Sabres minor bantam AA team takes home Buckeye Classic title

The Flamborough Sabres AA minor bantam team took home the Buckeye Classic Championship Nov. 10-12 in Columbus, Ohio.

On Friday, the Sabres first game was in Nationwide Arena, home to the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets.

The boys came out strong against a team from Indiana, winning handily to take the first game.

Following the win, the boys had went to see the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Carolina Hurricanes and met Burlington’s Josh Anderson, who plays for Columbus, before the game.

Saturday featured two games against teams from Pittsburgh.

The second game was a tight contest with the Sabres eventually coming out on top.

The third game was another decisive win which moved the 3-0 Sabres into the championship on Sunday.

The Sabres’ opponent Sunday was the Indiana team they had defeated on Friday who were looking for revenge.

The Sabres scored first but Indiana came right back and scored to tie the score at 1-1.

With 20 seconds to play in regulation the Sabres scored to win the game and title.