Miami's Walker should be available for game in hometown

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes say freshman guard Lonnie Walker IV has undergone further evaluation on his sore left ankle and likely will be able to play Wednesday against La Salle in his hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Walker twisted his ankle in Thursday's victory over Florida A&M and sat out the second half. The school said Friday he had no swelling overnight.

When the Hurricanes recruited the highly touted Walker, they pledged to play a game in his hometown if he opted for Miami. The Hurricanes will be the home team against La Salle.

