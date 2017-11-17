Papadakis & Cizeron set personal best in ice dance short

GRENOBLE, France — Two-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France are on course to break their world record after a personal best in the ice dance short program at the Internationaux de France on Friday.

A technically assured and typically fluent Samba, Rhumba, Samba program saw them score 81.40 points heading into Saturday's free dance.

Two weeks ago, they became the first ice dance team to break the 200 points with 200.43 to win the Cup of China.

Two-time world medallists Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States followed them onto the ice with an upbeat Salsa, Rhumba, Samba program that drew warm applause from the French crowd at the Polesud rink in Grenoble.