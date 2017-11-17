Arizona St looks to become bowl eligible against Oregon St

"Our guys don't think about all that stuff. Instead, our guys are focused on getting the next win and getting bowl eligible. Our guys have put a lot into this and they've been a great group to coach and work with," Graham said. "I think right now they're focused on the seniors and winning this next game and becoming bowl eligible. That's it."

RED ZONE DEVILS: Arizona State has been lights out in the red zone this season. The Sun Devils are second nationally, converting 36 of 37 (97.2 per cent) of their trips inside their opponents' 20-yard line into points. The only time Arizona State didn't score from the red zone was when it took a knee in the closing seconds of a victory over Washington. The Sun Devils have 26 touchdowns in the red zone.

MONDAY MEETING: Going into the final two games of the season, Hall talked about inspiring his players to start this week. After Arizona State, the Beavers cap the season in the Civil War rivalry game at Oregon.

"No one is going to remember you for this record at the end of the day. It will be forever engraved. But they will remember you for turning it around, fighting back, beating Arizona State and then beating the Ducks," Hall said he told the team.

SURE-TACKLING CALHOUN: Arizona State's D.J. Calhoun is first nationally among all inside linebackers in tackling efficiency, with one missed tackle in 87 attempts. He's also third in the Pac-12 with 8.6 tackles per game and 24th nationally with 5.5 solo tackles per game.

HEY, I KNOW THAT DUDE: Oregon State extended an offer to a promising young receiver out of Venice, California, and his name is certainly familiar to Beavers fans: Chad Johnson Jr. His dad, also known as Chad Ochocinco, starred at Oregon State in 2000 when the team went 11-1 and won the Fiesta Bowl. Ochocinco then spent 11 seasons in the NFL.

