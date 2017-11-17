World Cup skeleton race at Park City postponed by weather

PARK CITY, Utah — The World Cup women's skeleton race on the 2002 Olympic track was postponed Friday because of inclement weather.

It was rescheduled for Saturday, to be run in concert with the men's World Cup race. Sleet and snow was accumulating at the track Friday morning, which led to the competition jury's decision to postpone.

It's the second straight weekend that bobsled and skeleton World Cup events were affected by weather. The four-man bobsled race was cancelled at last week's stop in Lake Placid, New York, and will be run in Park City on Saturday.

The bobsled racing on Friday night in Park City was not affected.