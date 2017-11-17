Army visits North Texas looking for payback from last year

North Texas has won three games in a row and six of seven. The Mean Green are unbeaten in five games at home and have averaged 44 points per game at Apogee Stadium.

"They're definitely a really good team," Voit said. "We kind of know a lot about them. We're hoping we get a real good game plan going and we execute."

DOUBLE TROUBLE

North Texas RB Jeffery Wilson, the hero last year at Michie Stadium (160 yards rushing and three touchdowns), has rushed for 1,143 yards and 14 scores this season, while QB Mason Fine has 2,812 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.

"This is a big game for us," Army coach Jeff Monken said. "This is a team that beat the pants off of us at home last year. I remember it well. It was a pretty good lashing they gave us. They have so many good athletes, weapons on offence, and guys who can run on defence."

RUNNING MEN

Army has won its last two games — 21-0 over Air Force and 21-16 last week over Duke — and completed the only pass it attempted, for 42 yards on a key third-and-9 play against the Blue Devils. Led by QB Ahmad Bradshaw , the Black Knights rank second nationally in rushing (351.5 yards per game). Last year, the Mean Green had a bye week to prepare, but at least they're familiar with what lies ahead.

"I think they're very solid," Littrell said. "The things they're doing offensively, the things they do cause a lot of issues for people, especially just playing it one time in a year. There's a lot of things that go into it. You have to have a really good week of preparation."

BRADSHAW'S TIME

Bradshaw needs just 112 yards to break Collin Mooney's academy rushing record for a season of 1,339, set nine years ago. Bradshaw is averaging an impressive 7.58 yards per carry, fifth nationally. Last week, he guided Army on an 18-play drive that lasted over 12 minutes in the fourth quarter and helped doom the Blue Devils.

"We've got to be able to sustain a drive and keep the sticks moving," Monken said. "There are several things that when we have possession of the ball that we've got to do better."

