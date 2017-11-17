Mercer beats Liberty in 1st game of relocated Paradise Jam

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Ria'n Holland scored 13 points, Jordan Strawberry had nine points, a career-high 13 rebounds and seven assists, and Mercer beat Liberty 63-48 on Friday in the first game of the relocated Paradise Jam.

It was moved from St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands to the Vines Center in Lynchburg due to damage from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Demetre Rivers added 10 points — all in the second half — for Mercer (3-1), which outrebounded Liberty 37-23. Holland made three of the Bears' 10 3-pointers, and Rivers and Strawberry had two apiece.

Mercer opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers to extend its lead to 34-25. The Bears were 8-of-13 shooting from distance in the second half and the Flames made just 3 of 14.