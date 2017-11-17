Canada's Hudey 2nd at long-track World Cup

STAVANGER, Norway — Canadian long-track speedskater Marsha Hudey won her first career individual World Cup medal, claiming silver on Friday in the women's 500-metre race in Norway.

Hudey, of White City, Sask., crossed the line in 37.87 seconds. Japan's Nao Kodaira won gold in 37.08 and Austria's Vanessa Herzog earned bronze in 37.96.

Canadian Kaylin Irvine was 15th in 38.75.

The 27-year-old Hudey made her Olympic debut at the 2014 Sochi Games, placing 32nd in the 500.