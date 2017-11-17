Axemen proud to host first semifinal since 1976

The last time the two teams met it was the highest scoring semifinal bowl game in Canadian university sports history. Western prevailed 55-45 in 1995 at Huskies Stadium in Halifax and with good weather conditions expected here on Saturday – sunny and 5 C – it could make for another high-scoring tilt.

Both teams have balanced offences and being able to put up yardage and points on the ground or the air makes them more difficult for defences to stop.

Cummins and Marshall are friends and know each other through coaching at the national team level, but they've never faced each other in competition.

"There will a little bit of guessing," Marshall said. "There will be a feeling-out process early in the game to see how they are going to defend and what their schemes are going to be on offence."

The Mustangs are led by quarterback Chris Merchant of Calgary who transferred to Western after playing two years of NCAA Division 1 football at the University of Buffalo.

In his second season at the helm, Merchant has blossomed as a quarterback, even with new offensive co-ordinator. He's put a lot of time in and watched a lot of film, but he's also learned how to be a player on a team full of talent.

"The biggest thing that I've learned, when you have athletes like we do on this team, is if you just do your job and rely on others to do theirs, you'll have success," he said.

On defence, the Mustangs are led by Russ Jackson Award nominee Nick Vanin, who is a medical sciences student.

The closest Western came to losing was an overtime win over Guelph on Sept. 4. Since then, they've been impersonating a steamroller.

Acadia defensive lineman Adam Melanson said the Axemen have a lot of veterans that are relishing the challenge of playing a team with Western's reputation.

"We just love playing football and we don't get too caught up in that," he said, referring the Mustangs' gaudy numbers. "We have a lot of fiery guys and we're really excited to play a team like this."

By Ryan Van Horne, The Canadian Press