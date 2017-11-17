Girona draws 1-1 with Sociedad, continues to impress in Liga

GIRONA, Spain — Girona continued its strong debut campaign in Spain's top division after fighting back for a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad on Friday.

Girona extended its unbeaten streak to four games as it remained in 10th place, while Sociedad stayed in seventh.

Sociedad struck first through the excellent solo goal by Willian Jose in the seventh minute. The Brazilian striker used a change of direction to shed his marker and reach a pass inside the box before he breezed past a second defender and scored.

Girona improved in the second half and threatened several times before Christian Stuani got the equalizer in the 64th. Cristian "Portu" Portugues looped a cross-shot to the far post, where Stuani jumped over a defender to nod the ball home.