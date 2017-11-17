England downs Canada in rugby test match

LONDON — Jessica Breach scored six tries as England downed Canada 79-5 on Friday in the first of a three-match women's rugby series.

Breach scored three tries in the first 30 minutes of the match as the No. 2-ranked English team opened a big lead early.

Cindy Nelles scored to get Canada on the board in the 61st minute.

Canada's starting 15 featured nine players making their test debut or first start.