Herbert could be back for Ducks against Arizona

Taggart was asked what the Ducks have to do to stop Tate .

"Pray," he said. "No one has stopped him yet this year. He's a heck of a talent. Big time football player and is really good with the ball in his hand."

HIGH-SCORING WILDCATS: Arizona has been a prolific scoring team since Rodriguez took over in the desert, but the Wildcats have picked it up even more this season. Arizona has scored at least 35 points in six straight games for the first time in school history and is third nationally in scoring with 44.4 points per game. Ten different players have a rushing touchdown this season, a new school record.

TAYLOR RUNS: Keep an eye on Arizona RB J.J. Taylor. The sophomore got off to a slow start this season in his return from a broken ankle suffered last season, but is rounding back into form. Taylor has 333 yards on 36 carries the past three games after putting up 366 yards on 78 carries the first seven games.

DYE UPDATE: Linebacker Troy Dye, who leads the Ducks in tackles, injured his Achilles on Nov. 4 against Washington but will return against the Wildcats.

"He's ready to go," Taggart said. "Troy is just of kid that loves to play football, he loves competing. He loves being around his teammates and it's just fun to watch, fun to have him around. He don't take practice off, he don't take games off. When it's time to compete he's ready to go every single time."

SPRINKLERS?: It appears that a rainy weather system moving into the Pacific Northwest will hold out until Sunday. No word on whether the Wildcats hauled out the sprinklers this week.

"A few years ago getting ready for a Utah game, we turned on the sprinklers in the stadium. We turned them on halfway through practice just for the offensive side and most of the guys including myself say it's the wettest we've ever been in our entire lives. We were drenched," Rodriguez said.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press