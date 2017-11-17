Wilder scored 31, W. Michigan defeats Appalachian St. 86-67

CONWAY, S.C. — Thomas Wilder scored 31 points, 24 in the second half when Western Michigan took control to defeat Appalachian State 86-67 on Friday night in the consolation bracket of the relocated Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

The tournament was relocated due to the effects of hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico.

Bryce Moore broke the 40-40 halftime tie with a 3-pointer and Wilder had seven points in a 15-0 run. The Mountaineers missed their first seven shots and closed within 68-61 on a Ronshad Shabazz layup with 6:07 to go. Then the Broncos reeled off an 11-0 run, the first six points from Wilder, to ice the game.

Western Michigan shot 50 per cent in the second half and made 15 of 19 free throws. Wilder was 12 of 14 from the line.