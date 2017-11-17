Gushue's undefeated run snapped at National

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L. suffered his first loss at the National, falling 5-2 to John Morris of Vernon, B.C., on Friday in their final round-robin game.

The loss dropped Gushue to 3-1 — still good for first place in Pool A and a guaranteed playoff spot — while handing him his first defeat of this season at a Grand Slam of Curling event. Gushue went unbeaten to win both the season-opening Tour Challenge in September and the Masters last month.

Morris (1-3), shooting 84 per cent to Gushue's 74, scored singles in the first and second end and a deuce in the fifth. He sealed the win with a single in the seventh.

Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaughson is the last remaining undefeated skip on the men's side. He improved to 4-0 in Pool B with a 10-7 extra-end victory over Scotland's Greg Drummond. Gunnlaughson will be the top seed in the playoffs, which begin Saturday.