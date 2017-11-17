Lions DE Ansah ruled out against Bears with back injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have ruled out defensive end Ezekiel Ansah against the Chicago Bears because of a back injury.

Detroit determined Ansah and running back Dwayne Washington would be inactive at Chicago after they didn't practice for a third straight day. Ansah also missed the previous game, a win over Cleveland. Washington is out with a hip injury.

Offensive guard T.J. Lang is expected to play after missing the Browns game with a concussion.

Don Carey, a standout on special teams, and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin are listed as questionable to play against the Bears because of ankle ailments.