Elon rallies to beat FIU 95-87 in 3OT behind Swoope, Dawkins

MILWAUKEE — Dainan Swoope scored 26 points with a career-high seven 3-pointers, Brian Dawkins made a go-ahead layup in triple overtime, and Elon rallied to beat FIU 95-87 to open the Black & Gold Shootout on Friday night.

Dawkins finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Steven Santa Ana scored 21 points with eight rebounds and Tyler Seibring scored 10 points and had 10 boards for Elon (2-2). Sheldon Eberhardt scored 14 points, including a layup that tied it at 79 with two seconds left in the second OT.

Dawkins' layup sparked a 5-0 run and Elon led 86-83 on Eberhardt's layup with 2:43 left in the third overtime. FIU's Brian Beard hit a layup to make it 86-84, but missed a 3. Steven Santa's layup sparked a 9-3 run and FIU missed two of three 3s in the final 26 seconds.

Swoope's pair of free throws put Elon up 75-74 with 11 seconds left in the second overtime after the lead changed hands six times, but Beard tied it with a free throw.