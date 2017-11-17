Miller, Smith lead UNC Greensboro in 95-43 win over Ferrum

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Isaiah Miller scored 19 points, Marvin Smith scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half, including a go-ahead free throw, and UNC Greensboro pulled away early from Division II member Ferrum College to win 95-43 on Friday night.

Francis Alonso scored 13 with three 3-pointers, Kylia Sykes added 10 points, and the Spartans (2-1) outrebounded the Panthers 44-22 and scored 47 points off of 28 turnovers.

Smith's free throw 16:15 in put the Spartans (2-1) up for good, 3-2, and UNC Greensboro hit seven 3-pointers amid a 25-0 run to lead 49-24 at halftime. Smith hit two 3s in the run and the Spartans held the Panthers to 33.3 per cent shooting from the field.

Miller's dunk capped a 20-0 run the Spartans used to open the second half and UNC Greensboro led by as many as 58 and cruised.