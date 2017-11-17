Bobrovsky gets 21st shutout, Blue Jackets beat Rangers 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sergei Bobrovsky made his typical batch of highlight-reel saves to help the Columbus Jackets shut out the potent New York Rangers.

Bobrovsky made 36 saves for his 21st career shutout and Zach Werenski and Artemi Panarin scored in the Blue Jackets' 2-0 victory over New York on Friday night.

New York ran into a hot goalie in Bobrovsky, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner who notched his second shutout of the season in powering Columbus to its third straight victory.

"Forget about his athletic ability, I just think he has a mental toughness about him," Columbus coach John Tortorella said. "And I've seen it develop in the last three years I've been here, so he continues to grow as a goalie."

Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was nearly as good against the increasingly aggressive Blue Jackets, stopping 40 shots on the night. The Rangers (11-8-1) lost their second straight following a six-game win streak.

"They played a pretty fast game, they had a lot of odd-man rushes, especially in the second, but it was still just a one-goal game until there were 10 minutes left," Lundqvist said. "We were right there, but it was not enough. I feel like they were just the better team tonight."

The first period was scoreless, with both goalies making some slick, sprawling saves and managing heavy traffic in front of the nets.

Werenski found the back of the net with his sixth goal of the season 13:34 into the second. Brandon Dubinsky lost the handle of the puck in the slot, and Werenski picked it up just inside the right circle and beat Lundqvist with a one-timer.

Columbus (12-7-1) was the aggressor in the second frame, outshooting the Rangers 19-9, and kept up the pressure in the third.

"Our second was probably one of our best periods we've played this year," Tortorella said.