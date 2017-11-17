Iowa State holds off Tulsa 80-78 in Puerto Rico Tip-Off

"They made some big shots, banked a shot there late in the game at the end of the shot clock, (Jackson) made some huge shots," Tulsa coach Frank Haith said. "But I can't fault our guys' effort and how we competed."

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: That's two wins in two days for the Cyclones, who arrived shooting 39 per cent and had scored 74 points in both of their losses to Missouri and Milwaukee. They've hit 104 and now 80 in two games in Conway — which is hosting the tournament due to hurricane damage in Puerto Rico.

"It's great," Prohm said, "but just like you can't live in those two losses, you can't live in these two wins, either. They have to understand that. They have to handle this the right way."

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane trailed 64-48 with 10:03 left before running off a 14-point run to get back in it. Tulsa ultimately dug itself too big of a hole, but showed some resiliency to get back in it just as Iowa State looked headed to a decisive victory.

"We just have to play a full 40 minutes with the same effort we put into the second half," Jeffries said.

FREEING JACKSON

Jackson had scored 10 points on 4-for-20 shooting in the first two games, but scored 26 points against Appalachian State and 24 more against Tulsa. He's made eight 3-pointers in the two games.

LONG'S BIG NIGHT

Long, a sophomore, appeared in just nine games as a freshman and had 18 career points coming into this one. But he broke out with four 3-pointers and 15 points in the opening half, finishing with 17 points.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones will play Boise State in Sunday's championship game.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane will play Illinois State in Sunday's third-place game.

