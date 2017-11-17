Towson beats Loyola (Md.) 95-72

BALTIMORE — Brian Starr scored 21, making all seven of his attempts from the field including three 3-pointers, and Towson beat Loyola of Maryland 95-72 on Friday night.
Zane Martin added 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting and the Tigers (2-1) shot 61.8 per cent (34 of 55).
Cam Gregory had 17 points for the Greyhounds (0-3), who never led after the opening minutes. Towson had its largest lead at 63-30 with 14:57 left.
After Loyola scored the first four points of the game, Towson took the lead for good with a 14-1 run and powered its way to a 45-25 halftime advantage. The Tigers' lead only dipped below 20 points when Andrew Kostecka made a free throw for the Greyhounds to open the second-half scoring.
Justin Gorham had 13 points, and Deshaun Morman and Mike Morsell added 12 each for Towson.
Isaiah Hart scored 14 points and Kostecka added 12 for Loyola.
By The Associated Press
