Christopher Bell wins Truck Series championship for KBM

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Kyle Busch celebrated one championship already this weekend when driver Christopher Bell captured the Truck Series championship.

It was the first career title for Bell, who turns 23 next month and was the favourite to win the title Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Bell won five races this season driving a Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and led the series in nearly every statistical category.

"There are no words to describe what this means to me," Bell said. "To be able to be here and to finish out my career at Kyle Busch Motorsports with the championship is something that I'm going to cherish for the rest of my life."

He wrapped up a second series driver championship for Busch, who will race for his second Cup title Sunday.

Bell finished second to Chase Briscoe, who won raced to his first victory in the last event for Brad Keselowski Racing. The team is closing after this race, and had a shot to end its run with a title behind Austin Cindric. But Cindric was beaten by Bell for the championship, so the team settled for the race victory with Briscoe.

"This is a long time coming," Briscoe said. "So proud of all these guys. To know that they're not going to have a job next year and we continued to bring really good trucks, even though we were outside the playoffs, such a testament to how good these Brad Keselowski guys are.

"I know two years ago I was sleeping on couches and now to be a winner in NASCAR ... it's been a long time coming."

Briscoe is a Ford Performance development driver, the first driver signed to the new program announced in January. His win was the first by a Ford Performance driver development racer since the program's inception. The program was launched with Keselowski, who will also race Sunday for a second Cup title.

"I feel that Chase is one of the best young talents ... so it is not a surprise to me to see him win a race and make the playoffs in his rookie year," said Keselowski. "It has been tremendous to have a role in continuing to develop top-tier talent in NASCAR. Chase is a driver that has that kind of future."

Johnny Sauter finished third but fell short in his bid to win a second consecutive title. Sauter announced a contract extension earlier Friday to drive for GMS Racing, the team he won the title with last year.