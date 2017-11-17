White's 25 leads Arizona State past Northern Arizona 97-62

Northern Arizona cut the lead to 12, 32-20, on steal and dunk by guard Karl Harris, but ASU responded with a 22-7 run to close out the half.

NAU made just 8 of 32 shots in the first half. The Sun Devils' lead reached 36 with 12:15 to play in the game, 72-36, after back-to-back 3s from Evans and Tra Holder.

Harris led the Lumberjacks (0-3) with 15 points and JoJo Anderson added 11.

The two in-state rivals met for the 138th time in the history of the series, with Arizona State now holding a 77-61 advantage.

"They jumped on us right away and we had a lot of turnovers, especially early," Northern Arizona coach Jack Murphy said. "I thought once we settled down and settled into the game we were able to do some things to get better as a team."

BIG PICTURE

Northern Arizona: The Lumberjacks have a nonconference schedule that has them playing 10 of 13 games on the road. They are currently in the midst of five straight away from home, and figure to be without guard Malcolm Allen for some time. Allen, a transfer from Stanford, suffered a foot injury in Friday's game.

Arizona State: The fourth game of the season has tripped up the Sun Devils in two of the past three seasons, but this season's isn't likely to, and Arizona State has a very good shot at a 4-0 mark going into its first road trip of the season over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Sun Devils, as they looked after three games, will be a threat to future opponents with their uptempo style and athletic big men.

A "T'' FOR HURLEY

Hurley was issued a technical foul for, it seemed, emphatically shouting for a full timeout during a stoppage in play late in the game. A heated discussion with an official followed, which provided the most excitement of the second half.

"I'll just figure out, through my own research and evaluation of the interpretations of the rules, if I actually deserved that," Hurley said.

HOLDER AT 100

Holder played in his 100th career game at Arizona State. The senior finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists, moving into 20th place on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,269 points.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

The Sun Devils started fast and were in control at the outset of the game, as seen when Justice turned, raised his arms and jogged back up the court as Evans lined up a 3-pointer with 15:31 to go in the first half. Justice, apparently confident Evans would hit the shot, guessed correctly and didn't even watch the ball in flight that would give ASU a 15-3 lead.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona: At Kansas State Monday night.

Arizona State: Hosts UC Irvine on Sunday afternoon.

By Jose M. Romero, The Associated Press