Hankerson, Small help Green Bay top D-III Lakeland 98-27

ASHWAUBENA, Wis. — Kameron Hankerson scored 17 points, Khalil Small added 13 plus a career-high dozen rebounds with six assists and all 11 players scored as Green Bay defeated Division III Lakeland 98-27 Friday night.

Green Bay (1-1) opened on an 11-0 run and Lakeland didn't score until nearly five minutes had elapsed.

PJ Pipes scored 14 points for the Phoenix, including converting 8 of 9 free throws, T.J. Parham scored 10 and Manny Patterson had 10 boards and six points. Green Bay shot 53 per cent (31-58) while holding the Muskies to 12 per cent (10-82) and owned a 71-32 rebound advantage.

Pat McDonald led the Muskies with seven points in Lakeland's first game against a D-I opponent.