Vecchione, Varone lead Phantoms over Laval

LAVAL, Que. — Mike Vecchione and Phil Varone each had two goals and an assist as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms downed the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Mikhail Vorobyev also found the back of the net for the Phantoms (10-5-2), who got a 28-save performance from Dustin Tokarski.

Eric Gelinas and Jeremy Gregoire supplied the offence for the Rocket (9-6-2). Zachary Fucale stopped 31-of-36 shots in defeat.

Lehigh Valley went 3 for 5 on the power play while Laval failed to score on five chances with the man advantage.