Arkansas freshman Gafford dominates in win over Fresno State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite struggling to stay on the court in Arkansas' first two games because of foul trouble, 6-foot-11 forward Daniel Gafford showed flashes of potential at times for the Razorbacks.

The immensely talented freshman showed all of college basketball just how dominant he can be when playing a full game on Friday night, scoring 25 points in 30 minutes as Arkansas (3-0) stayed perfect with an 83-75 victory over Fresno State.

Gafford was 9 of 11 from the field in the win, also adding eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals for the Razorbacks, who won their first two games over Samford and Bucknell by an average of 33.5 points.

They led by as many as 19 points in the second half on Friday night before settling for the eight-point victory, with Gafford leading the way in nothing short of a coming-out party in Bud Walton Arena.

"I felt way more comfortable because I'm playing smarter," Gafford said. "When I was fouling out the first two games, it just clicked in my mind that I need to be better at defence, and that was going to be a weakness to the team if I didn't get better at defence."

Jaylen Barford added 18 points, Anton Beard 15 and Daryl Macon 11 for Arkansas, which shot 48.2 per cent (27 of 56) in the win.

Bryson Williams led the Bulldogs (2-1) with 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting before fouling out. Deshon Taylor was 10 of 10 on free throws and added 19 points, and Jahmel Taylor added 12 in the loss.

Fresno State shot 59.4 per cent (19 of 32) in the second half to close a 19-point Arkansas lead down to as few as six points in the final minute. However, the Bulldogs simply didn't have enough answers for Gafford — who Fresno State coach Rodney Terry compared to San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge when he was a freshman at Texas.

"He needs to go to the NBA right now," Terry joked. "... He's just a really good young talent who plays with a great motor and is only going to get better and better. I think the sky's the limit for how good he's going to be."

