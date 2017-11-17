Ortiz, Llanusa help No. 21 Oklahoma win hold off SMU 87-75

NORMAN, Okla. — Gabbi Ortiz scored 20 points, freshman Ana Llanusa hit two key 3-pointers down the stretch and No. 21 Oklahoma held on to defeat SMU 87-75 on Friday night.

Maddi Manning had a critical 3-point play and 18 points, Vionise Pierre-Louis added 14 points and Llanusa had 12 points on 4-of-6 3-point shooting for the Sooners.

Oklahoma (2-1) had a 16-point lead at the half but SMU (1-2) closed within three points with a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter before the Sooners, who dropped a 111-108 heartbreaker to DePaul on Monday, recovered.

The Mustangs made it a four-point game on two free throws by Dai'ja Thomas with 3:45 to play. Llanusa quickly responded with a 3-pointer on a Manning assist before Manning turned a turnover into a 3-point play for a 76-66 lead at the 3:05 mark. Llanusa hit her final 3 with just under a minute to play to restore the 10-point lead.