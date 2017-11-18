Vanderbilt pulls away in 2nd half, beats UNC Asheville 79-76

NASHVILLE — Jeff Roberson had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Vanderbilt to a 79-76 win over UNC Asheville in the first round of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday night.

Roberson, a 6-foot-6 forward from Houston, became the first Commodore to post three consecutive double-doubles since Dan Langhi in 1998.

Matthew Fisher-Davis and Riley LaChance each added 17 points for Vanderbilt (2-1). Djery Baptiste chipped in 13 points.

Alec Wnuk led UNC Asheville (1-2) with 19 points and MaCio Teague added 18. Ahmad Thomas scored 13 points and Kevin Vannatta added 11 before fouling out with 7.5 second left.

Teague's 3-pointer from the top of the key narrowed the deficit to 78-76 with two seconds remaining, but that was as close as Asheville got in the second half.

The Bulldogs made a 10-0 run to take an 18-8 lead early in the first half, making five of their first 10 shots from the field.

Vanderbilt whittled away at the deficit before tying the score at 31 on two consecutive 3-pointers by LaChance. Raekwon Miller's jump shot from the right corner gave Asheville a 37-35 lead as time expired in the first half.

Vanderbilt opened the second half with an 8-0 surge, capped by LaChance's 3-pointer that gave the Commodores a 43-37 lead.

BIG PICTURE

UNC Asheville led for much of the first half before Vanderbilt took charge in the final 20 minutes.