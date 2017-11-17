No. 25 Baylor beats Alcorn St 78-61 for Drew's 300th win

WACO, Texas — Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds as No. 25 Baylor beat Alcorn State 78-61 on Friday night, giving coach Scott Drew his 300th career victory.

Manu Lecomte had 17 points for the Bears, who are 3-0 for the 10th time in 11 seasons. King McClure had 13 points and freshman Tristan Clark had 12 points and nine rebounds.

After winning 20 games in his only season as head coach at Valparaiso, Drew took over a decimated Baylor program in 2003 and has led the Bears to five NCAA Tournament appearances in the past six years. Now in his 15th season at Baylor, Drew's teams have won 20 games nine times and finished 2011-12 with a 30-8 record, losing to eventual national champion Kentucky, 80-72 in the Elite Eight.

Drew has a career record of 300-191.