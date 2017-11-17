Jack Roslovic, Moose topple Wolves 6-4

WINNIPEG — Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists as the Manitoba Moose downed the Chicago Wolves 6-4 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Julian Melchiori, Sami Niku, Buddy Robinson and Chase De Leo also scored for the Moose (10-5-2) while Eric Comrie made 37 saves for the victory.

Brandon Pirri, Brett Sterling, Stefan Matteau and Jason Garrison found the back of the net for the Wolves (4-9-1), who have lost five in a row.

Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 25-of-30 shots in a losing cause.