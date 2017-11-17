Grantham's 22 leads Clemson to 78-59 victory over Hofstra

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Donte Grantham tied his career high with 22 points and Marcquise Reed added 16 points and a career-best nine 11 rebounds to send Clemson to its third Charleston Classic final with a 78-59 victory over Hofstra on Friday night.

The Tigers improved to 4-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season, which was also their last played in the eight-team tournament here and fell to UMass in the finals. Clemson won the tournament in 2008, defeating Temple — the very same Owls it will face Sunday night with the title on the line.

Grantham, the 6-foot-8 senior, hit nine of 12 shots including three 3-pointers to help Clemson put away its Colonial Athletic Association opponent. Hofstra trailed just 30-28 on Eli Pemberton's basket with 3:22 to go in the opening half. That's when the Tigers took off on a 12-4 run the rest of the period to take a 42-32 lead into the break. Reed scored seven straight points and Grantham closed the surge with a three and a rim-rattling jam.

The Pride (3-1) cut things to 48-42 on Pemberton's three before Reed and Grantham led another charge. Reed started with a basket, then Grantham scored five points. When Reed hit another jumper, the Tigers led 57-42 and gradually grew the lead to 20 points.

Grantham matched his best scoring performance, which he set as a sophomore against Texas-San Antonio in November 2015 then equaled later that same month against Rutgers.

Reed nearly doubled his previous rebounding best of six boards accomplished twice, the last time in a win last year over UNC Wilmington. Reed also led the Tigers with six assists.

Justin Wright-Foreman led Hofstra with 20 points, including four of its six 3-pointers.

THE BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers aren't shy about shooting. They've attempted 45 3-pointers in their past two games in the Charleston Classic, more than a Brad Brownell-coached team will put up. Brownell has said the team has offensive skills and hopes add more consistent defence to the picture.

Hofstra: The Pride have active, dynamic guards in Justin Wright-Foreman and Eli Pemberton who will help them compete strongly in the Colonial Athletic Association later this season. However, Hofstra's smaller lineup could not stand up for long against Clemson's inside game. Hofstra had five shots blocked in the opening half, two by Tigers guard Gabe DeVoe.