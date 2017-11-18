NHL suspends Red Wings' Witkowski for 10 games for fighting

NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Witkowski for 10 games, costing him more than $40,000 in lost salary, for his actions against the Calgary Flames.

The league announced the punishment Friday night after Detroit beat Buffalo 3-1.

Witkowski went after Calgary's Brett Kulak late in an 8-2 victory Wednesday night. The fight escalated into a brawl when Witkowski, who had been escorted off the ice by the linesmen, attempted to return to the fray and was jabbed by the stick of Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk.

Witkowski has played in eight games this season, his first in Detroit after playing parts of the previous three seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning.