Wooten paces Oregon's 114-56 victory for Altman's 600th win

EUGENE, Ore. — Kenny Wooten had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Victor Bailey scored 18 points to lead Oregon to a 114-56 victory over Alabama State on Friday night.

The two freshmen led six Ducks (3-0) in double figures as Dana Altman became the 10th active men's coach to win his 600th game. In his eighth season at Oregon, Altman is now 600-313 in 29 years as a Division I coach.

Elijah Brown added 15 points, and Payton Pritchard, Troy Brown and Abu Kigab had 13 each.

Wooten led Oregon to a 46-20 edge in rebounds. Eight Ducks made at least one 3-pointer as they finished 15 of 24 behind the arc.