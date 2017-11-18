Sri Lanka 165-4 in 1st test to trail India by 7 runs

KOLKATA, India — Sri Lanka reached 165-4 in its first innings to trail India by only seven runs at stumps Saturday on Day 3 of the first test at Eden Gardens.

Bad light forced an early end just after 4 p.m. local time with 24.2 overs remaining. Dinesh Chandimal was unbeaten on 13, while Niroshan Dickwella was 14 not out.

India was earlier bowled out for 172 runs in its first innings of the three-test series. The hosts lost their last five wickets in the morning session as bad weather that had washed out most of the first two days finally gave way to sunshine.

Sri Lanka reached tea at 113-2 and Lahiru Thirimanne (51) and Angelo Mathews (52) extended their third-wicket partnership after the interval to 99 runs. Thirimanne reached his fifth test half-century off 86 balls.